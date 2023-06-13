Sera Prognostics Inc. (SERA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Sera Prognostics Inc. (NASDAQ: SERA) has jumped by 13.03 compared to previous close of 3.07. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sera Prognostics Inc. (NASDAQ: SERA) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sera Prognostics Inc. (SERA) is $3.75, which is $0.28 above the current market price. The public float for SERA is 25.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SERA on June 13, 2023 was 46.29K shares.

SERA’s Market Performance

SERA’s stock has seen a 8.78% increase for the week, with a -0.86% drop in the past month and a -9.64% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.21% for Sera Prognostics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.19% for SERA’s stock, with a 48.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SERA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SERA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SERA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SERA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $4 based on the research report published on March 30th of the previous year 2022.

SERA Trading at 1.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SERA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.66%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SERA rose by +8.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.30. In addition, Sera Prognostics Inc. saw 175.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SERA starting from Harrison Robert Gardner, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $3.23 back on Jun 05. After this action, Harrison Robert Gardner now owns 28,500 shares of Sera Prognostics Inc., valued at $16,150 using the latest closing price.

Boniface John J., the Chief Scientific Officer of Sera Prognostics Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $2.22 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Boniface John J. is holding 46,510 shares at $2,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SERA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17034.33 for the present operating margin

-426.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sera Prognostics Inc. stands at -16487.31. Equity return is now at value -41.20, with -36.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.80.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sera Prognostics Inc. (SERA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.