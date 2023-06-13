Seer Inc. (SEER) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Seer Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) has dropped by -7.26 compared to previous close of 4.82.

Is It Worth Investing in Seer Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) Right Now?

The public float for SEER is 54.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.13% of that float. On June 13, 2023, the average trading volume of SEER was 322.81K shares.

SEER’s Market Performance

SEER stock saw an increase of 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 35.45% and a quarterly increase of 0.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.33% for Seer Inc. (SEER). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.16% for SEER’s stock, with a simple moving average of -21.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEER stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SEER by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SEER in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6.50 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

SEER Trading at 18.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.46%, as shares surge +41.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEER remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.02. In addition, Seer Inc. saw -22.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEER starting from Thomas Scott D, who sale 1,468 shares at the price of $3.56 back on May 18. After this action, Thomas Scott D now owns 95,532 shares of Seer Inc., valued at $5,224 using the latest closing price.

Farokhzad Omid, the CEO, President and Chair of Seer Inc., sale 13,840 shares at $4.13 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Farokhzad Omid is holding 767,744 shares at $57,210 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-667.64 for the present operating margin

+2.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seer Inc. stands at -633.07. The total capital return value is set at -19.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.59. Equity return is now at value -20.60, with -18.90 for asset returns.

Based on Seer Inc. (SEER), the company’s capital structure generated 6.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.26. Total debt to assets is 6.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -5.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 34.57.

Conclusion

To sum up, Seer Inc. (SEER) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.