Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) is $8.94, which is $3.62 above the current market price. The public float for RKLB is 372.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RKLB on June 13, 2023 was 3.34M shares.

RKLB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) has jumped by 1.92 compared to previous close of 5.22. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/22/23 that Virgin Orbit Buoyed as Work Resumes on Next Space Mission

RKLB’s Market Performance

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) has experienced a 8.57% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 29.76% rise in the past month, and a 35.03% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.31% for RKLB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.93% for RKLB’s stock, with a 18.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RKLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RKLB stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for RKLB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RKLB in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $4.55 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2023.

RKLB Trading at 25.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RKLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.07%, as shares surge +29.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RKLB rose by +8.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.77. In addition, Rocket Lab USA Inc. saw 41.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RKLB starting from GRIFFIN MICHAEL D, who sale 50,689 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Jun 06. After this action, GRIFFIN MICHAEL D now owns 0 shares of Rocket Lab USA Inc., valued at $253,445 using the latest closing price.

Spice Adam C., the Chief Financial Officer of Rocket Lab USA Inc., sale 66,582 shares at $4.50 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Spice Adam C. is holding 1,619,586 shares at $299,353 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RKLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-67.19 for the present operating margin

+3.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rocket Lab USA Inc. stands at -64.43. The total capital return value is set at -17.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.51. Equity return is now at value -22.80, with -15.50 for asset returns.

Based on Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB), the company’s capital structure generated 23.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.86. Total debt to assets is 15.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.06.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.