Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.32 compared to its previous closing price of 1.55. Barron’s reported on 12/15/22 that Rackspace Ransomware Outage Continues Nearly 2 Weeks After It Started

Is It Worth Investing in Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for RXT is 205.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RXT on June 13, 2023 was 1.80M shares.

RXT’s Market Performance

The stock of Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) has seen a 0.00% decrease in the past week, with a 54.05% rise in the past month, and a -17.39% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.68% for RXT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.08% for RXT’s stock, with a -46.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXT stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for RXT by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for RXT in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $5 based on the research report published on October 11th of the previous year 2022.

RXT Trading at 10.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.29%, as shares surge +51.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXT remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4530. In addition, Rackspace Technology Inc. saw -42.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXT starting from Samant Shashank, who purchase 19,933 shares at the price of $4.59 back on Nov 30. After this action, Samant Shashank now owns 158,507 shares of Rackspace Technology Inc., valued at $91,520 using the latest closing price.

Samant Shashank, the Director of Rackspace Technology Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $4.55 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Samant Shashank is holding 138,574 shares at $454,620 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.05 for the present operating margin

+22.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rackspace Technology Inc. stands at -25.78. The total capital return value is set at 0.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.89. Equity return is now at value -199.20, with -24.90 for asset returns.

Based on Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT), the company’s capital structure generated 619.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.10. Total debt to assets is 71.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 593.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.