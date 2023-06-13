Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PTRA is $3.73, which is $2.86 above than the current price. The public float for PTRA is 220.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.72% of that float. The average trading volume of PTRA on June 13, 2023 was 2.87M shares.

PTRA) stock’s latest price update

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA)’s stock price has plunge by 7.72relation to previous closing price of 1.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 13.25% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PTRA’s Market Performance

PTRA’s stock has risen by 13.25% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.38% and a quarterly drop of -50.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.99% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.90% for Proterra Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.13% for PTRA stock, with a simple moving average of -65.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTRA stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for PTRA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PTRA in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $7 based on the research report published on October 17th of the previous year 2022.

PTRA Trading at 7.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.99%, as shares sank -5.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTRA rose by +11.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1888. In addition, Proterra Inc. saw -64.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTRA starting from Soell Julian R, who sale 21,410 shares at the price of $1.14 back on May 26. After this action, Soell Julian R now owns 358,372 shares of Proterra Inc., valued at $24,478 using the latest closing price.

Bailey Christopher L, the President, Powered & Energy of Proterra Inc., sale 3,742 shares at $1.14 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Bailey Christopher L is holding 480,771 shares at $4,278 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-71.39 for the present operating margin

-7.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Proterra Inc. stands at -76.92. The total capital return value is set at -29.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.31. Equity return is now at value -85.40, with -49.70 for asset returns.

Based on Proterra Inc. (PTRA), the company’s capital structure generated 28.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.22. Total debt to assets is 17.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.64.

Conclusion

In summary, Proterra Inc. (PTRA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.