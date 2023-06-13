ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) has dropped by -8.29 compared to previous close of 8.08. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) Right Now?

ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PRPH is -0.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PRPH is $14.00, which is $9.26 above the current price. The public float for PRPH is 12.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRPH on June 13, 2023 was 74.20K shares.

PRPH’s Market Performance

PRPH’s stock has seen a -8.63% decrease for the week, with a -12.82% drop in the past month and a 8.33% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.78% for ProPhase Labs Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.98% for PRPH’s stock, with a -21.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRPH stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PRPH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRPH in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $12 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2021.

PRPH Trading at -11.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.02%, as shares sank -6.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRPH fell by -8.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.69. In addition, ProPhase Labs Inc. saw -23.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PRPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.24 for the present operating margin

+57.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for ProPhase Labs Inc. stands at +15.05. Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 6.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.