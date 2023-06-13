Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.03x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PRVA is 103.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRVA on June 13, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

PRVA) stock’s latest price update

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA)’s stock price has increased by 0.39 compared to its previous closing price of 28.19. However, the company has seen a 17.87% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PRVA’s Market Performance

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) has experienced a 17.87% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.78% rise in the past month, and a 8.51% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.73% for PRVA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.24% for PRVA’s stock, with a -0.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRVA stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for PRVA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PRVA in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $33 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

PRVA Trading at 6.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares surge +7.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRVA rose by +17.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.54. In addition, Privia Health Group Inc. saw 24.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRVA starting from Mehrotra Parth, who sale 91,605 shares at the price of $28.36 back on Jun 09. After this action, Mehrotra Parth now owns 138,457 shares of Privia Health Group Inc., valued at $2,597,918 using the latest closing price.

Mehrotra Parth, the President and COO of Privia Health Group Inc., sale 8,395 shares at $28.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Mehrotra Parth is holding 138,457 shares at $235,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.41 for the present operating margin

+9.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Privia Health Group Inc. stands at -0.63. The total capital return value is set at -3.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.76. Equity return is now at value 3.40, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.25. Total debt to assets is 1.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.84 and the total asset turnover is 1.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.