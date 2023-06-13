Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) has gone down by -2.40% for the week, with a -9.15% drop in the past month and a -11.44% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.95% for PRMW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.00% for PRMW’s stock, with a -10.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) is 50.43x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PRMW is 1.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) is $20.00, which is $6.88 above the current market price. The public float for PRMW is 155.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.95% of that float. On June 13, 2023, PRMW’s average trading volume was 826.46K shares.

PRMW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) has increased by 1.48 when compared to last closing price of 12.81.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PRMW Trading at -9.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRMW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares sank -9.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRMW fell by -2.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.34. In addition, Primo Water Corporation saw -16.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRMW starting from FOWDEN JEREMY S G, who sale 47,630 shares at the price of $16.01 back on Feb 08. After this action, FOWDEN JEREMY S G now owns 1,268,770 shares of Primo Water Corporation, valued at $762,685 using the latest closing price.

FOWDEN JEREMY S G, the Director of Primo Water Corporation, sale 90,463 shares at $16.12 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that FOWDEN JEREMY S G is holding 1,268,770 shares at $1,458,291 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRMW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.38 for the present operating margin

+58.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Primo Water Corporation stands at +1.34. The total capital return value is set at 4.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.07. Equity return is now at value 3.30, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Primo Water Corporation (PRMW), the company’s capital structure generated 134.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.33. Total debt to assets is 47.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 113.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.