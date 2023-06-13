Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s (PAGP) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, PAGP stock has gone down by -1.69%, with a monthly gain of 5.69% and a quarterly surge of 7.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.17% for Plains GP Holdings L.P. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.87% for PAGP’s stock, with a 7.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) Right Now?

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PAGP is at 1.60. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PAGP is $16.58, which is $2.35 above the current market price. The public float for PAGP is 189.29M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.03% of that float. The average trading volume for PAGP on June 13, 2023 was 2.73M shares.

PAGP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) has plunged by -2.25 when compared to previous closing price of 14.24, but the company has seen a -1.69% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAGP stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for PAGP by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for PAGP in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $17 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

PAGP Trading at 1.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares surge +4.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAGP fell by -1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.07. In addition, Plains GP Holdings L.P. saw 11.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAGP starting from Chiang Willie CW, who purchase 75,000 shares at the price of $13.25 back on May 08. After this action, Chiang Willie CW now owns 256,704 shares of Plains GP Holdings L.P., valued at $993,525 using the latest closing price.

DeSanctis Ellen, the Director of Plains GP Holdings L.P., purchase 10,000 shares at $11.98 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that DeSanctis Ellen is holding 10,000 shares at $119,803 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.30 for the present operating margin

+2.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plains GP Holdings L.P. stands at +0.29. The total capital return value is set at 5.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.73. Equity return is now at value 14.10, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP), the company’s capital structure generated 579.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.27. Total debt to assets is 30.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 498.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.28 and the total asset turnover is 1.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.