Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BTU is at 1.03. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BTU is $29.20, which is $9.77 above the current market price. The public float for BTU is 142.42M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.69% of that float. The average trading volume for BTU on June 13, 2023 was 3.54M shares.

BTU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) has decreased by -2.90 when compared to last closing price of 20.01.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/12/22 that Peabody Energy in Deal Talks With Australian Rival

BTU’s Market Performance

BTU’s stock has risen by 2.37% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.14% and a quarterly drop of -21.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.92% for Peabody Energy Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.74% for BTU’s stock, with a simple moving average of -23.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTU stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BTU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTU in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $36 based on the research report published on June 07th of the previous year 2022.

BTU Trading at -14.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares sank -13.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTU rose by +2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.82. In addition, Peabody Energy Corporation saw -26.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTU starting from Elliott Investment Management, who sale 257,296 shares at the price of $28.40 back on Mar 03. After this action, Elliott Investment Management now owns 21,109,807 shares of Peabody Energy Corporation, valued at $7,307,206 using the latest closing price.

Spurbeck Mark, the EVP and CFO of Peabody Energy Corporation, sale 21,070 shares at $25.88 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Spurbeck Mark is holding 67,108 shares at $545,292 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.56 for the present operating margin

+33.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Peabody Energy Corporation stands at +23.72. The total capital return value is set at 51.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 40.29. Equity return is now at value 58.30, with 30.40 for asset returns.

Based on Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU), the company’s capital structure generated 11.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.06. Total debt to assets is 6.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.39 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.