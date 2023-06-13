PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE): A Technical Analysis

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.52. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) is $85.33, which is $13.34 above the current market price. The public float for PDCE is 86.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PDCE on June 13, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

PDCE) stock’s latest price update

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.41 compared to its previous closing price of 71.11. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/22/23 that Chevron Bets on Colorado Oil With PDC Energy Deal

PDCE’s Market Performance

PDCE’s stock has risen by 1.78% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.43% and a quarterly rise of 13.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.18% for PDC Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.32% for PDCE’s stock, with a 8.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PDCE Trading at 7.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +13.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDCE rose by +2.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.57. In addition, PDC Energy Inc. saw 13.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PDCE starting from BROOKMAN BARTON R JR, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $68.71 back on Jun 01. After this action, BROOKMAN BARTON R JR now owns 544,070 shares of PDC Energy Inc., valued at $137,420 using the latest closing price.

Welling Troy M., the CAO of PDC Energy Inc., sale 1,200 shares at $63.37 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Welling Troy M. is holding 13,269 shares at $76,044 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PDCE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+62.13 for the present operating margin

+65.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for PDC Energy Inc. stands at +41.26. The total capital return value is set at 58.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 38.67. Equity return is now at value 56.90, with 27.60 for asset returns.

Based on PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE), the company’s capital structure generated 34.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.48. Total debt to assets is 16.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.