Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG)’s stock price has decreased by -3.89 compared to its previous closing price of 1.02. However, the company has seen a 1.06% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) by analysts is $7.00, which is $6.31 above the current market price. The public float for PASG is 49.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.55% of that float. On June 13, 2023, the average trading volume of PASG was 146.62K shares.

PASG’s Market Performance

The stock of Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) has seen a 1.06% increase in the past week, with a -2.94% drop in the past month, and a -14.76% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.57% for PASG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.50% for PASG’s stock, with a -23.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PASG Trading at -3.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PASG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.52%, as shares sank -4.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PASG rose by +1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9927. In addition, Passage Bio Inc. saw -28.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PASG starting from King Simona, who sale 2,053 shares at the price of $1.05 back on Apr 18. After this action, King Simona now owns 2,053 shares of Passage Bio Inc., valued at $2,156 using the latest closing price.

Kapadia Sandip, the Director of Passage Bio Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $1.19 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Kapadia Sandip is holding 0 shares at $5,964 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PASG

The total capital return value is set at -47.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.06. Equity return is now at value -60.50, with -49.80 for asset returns.

Based on Passage Bio Inc. (PASG), the company’s capital structure generated 13.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.86. Total debt to assets is 11.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.43.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.