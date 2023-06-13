Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) has decreased by -1.47 when compared to last closing price of 13.58. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.18% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) Right Now?

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ORCC is at 0.98. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for ORCC is $14.75, which is $1.37 above the current market price. The public float for ORCC is 384.46M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.69% of that float. The average trading volume for ORCC on June 13, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

ORCC’s Market Performance

ORCC’s stock has seen a -1.18% decrease for the week, with a 5.17% rise in the past month and a 10.08% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.34% for Owl Rock Capital Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.75% for ORCC stock, with a simple moving average of 7.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORCC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ORCC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ORCC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $12 based on the research report published on July 25th of the previous year 2022.

ORCC Trading at 3.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.25%, as shares surge +4.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORCC fell by -1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.34. In addition, Owl Rock Capital Corporation saw 16.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORCC starting from Temple Chris, who purchase 5,900 shares at the price of $13.30 back on May 26. After this action, Temple Chris now owns 36,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation, valued at $78,470 using the latest closing price.

Swatt Matthew, the Co-Treasurer and Co-Controller of Owl Rock Capital Corporation, purchase 65 shares at $13.15 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Swatt Matthew is holding 2,379 shares at $855 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+65.54 for the present operating margin

+74.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owl Rock Capital Corporation stands at +38.63. The total capital return value is set at 6.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.56. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC), the company’s capital structure generated 123.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.31. Total debt to assets is 53.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.