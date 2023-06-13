Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) has gone up by 11.59% for the week, with a 13.66% rise in the past month and a 47.58% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.49% for ONCY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.95% for ONCY’s stock, with a 21.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ONCY is at 2.04. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for ONCY is $7.03, The public float for ONCY is 58.26M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.27% of that float. The average trading volume for ONCY on June 13, 2023 was 232.30K shares.

ONCY) stock’s latest price update

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY)’s stock price has gone rise by 18.06 in comparison to its previous close of 1.55, however, the company has experienced a 11.59% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONCY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONCY stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ONCY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONCY in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $3 based on the research report published on October 06th of the previous year 2022.

ONCY Trading at 24.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.22%, as shares surge +12.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONCY rose by +11.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7215. In addition, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. saw 12.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ONCY

The total capital return value is set at -84.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.69. Equity return is now at value -87.90, with -64.50 for asset returns.

Based on Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.39. Total debt to assets is 1.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.58.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.