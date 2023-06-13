Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ORI is at 0.81. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ORI is $28.00, which is $3.18 above the current market price. The public float for ORI is 281.09M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.35% of that float. The average trading volume for ORI on June 13, 2023 was 1.52M shares.

ORI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) has dropped by -1.97 compared to previous close of 25.32. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ORI’s Market Performance

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) has seen a 1.22% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.82% decline in the past month and a 3.85% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.50% for ORI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.05% for ORI’s stock, with a 2.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ORI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ORI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $27 based on the research report published on May 17th of the current year 2023.

ORI Trading at -1.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares sank -3.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORI rose by +1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.04. In addition, Old Republic International Corporation saw 2.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORI starting from KENNEDY MICHAEL DENARD, who purchase 295 shares at the price of $24.13 back on Jan 03. After this action, KENNEDY MICHAEL DENARD now owns 10,272 shares of Old Republic International Corporation, valued at $7,118 using the latest closing price.

KENNEDY MICHAEL DENARD, the Director of Old Republic International Corporation, purchase 295 shares at $24.48 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that KENNEDY MICHAEL DENARD is holding 9,977 shares at $7,222 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.43 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Old Republic International Corporation stands at +8.49. The total capital return value is set at 7.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.45. Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Old Republic International Corporation (ORI), the company’s capital structure generated 25.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.57. Total debt to assets is 8.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.