Okta Inc.’s (OKTA) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, OKTA stock has gone up by 1.50%, with a monthly decline of -7.35% and a quarterly plunge of -8.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.65% for Okta Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.17% for OKTA’s stock, with a 5.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for OKTA is at 1.08.

The public float for OKTA is 151.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.51% of that float. The average trading volume for OKTA on June 13, 2023 was 2.47M shares.

OKTA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) has surged by 2.37 when compared to previous closing price of 71.40, but the company has seen a 1.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/01/23 that Okta Reports Strong Earnings, but Stock Falls on Macro Concerns

Analysts’ Opinion of OKTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OKTA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for OKTA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OKTA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $85 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

OKTA Trading at -5.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares sank -4.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKTA rose by +1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.43. In addition, Okta Inc. saw 6.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKTA starting from Kerrest Jacques Frederic, who sale 100 shares at the price of $75.99 back on Apr 24. After this action, Kerrest Jacques Frederic now owns 601 shares of Okta Inc., valued at $7,599 using the latest closing price.

McKinnon Todd, the Chief Executive Officer of Okta Inc., sale 3,117 shares at $82.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that McKinnon Todd is holding 22,813 shares at $257,085 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKTA

Equity return is now at value -12.60, with -7.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Okta Inc. (OKTA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.