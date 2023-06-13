NovoCure Limited (NVCR) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of NovoCure Limited (NVCR) has seen a -46.39% decrease in the past week, with a -39.56% drop in the past month, and a -34.98% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.23% for NVCR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -38.00% for NVCR’s stock, with a -41.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.75.

The public float for NVCR is 103.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NVCR on June 13, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

NVCR) stock’s latest price update

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.44 in relation to its previous close of 42.76. However, the company has experienced a -46.39% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVCR stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for NVCR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NVCR in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $46 based on the research report published on June 07th of the current year 2023.

NVCR Trading at -34.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.90%, as shares sank -41.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVCR fell by -46.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.79. In addition, NovoCure Limited saw -39.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVCR starting from Leonard Frank X, who sale 8,318 shares at the price of $75.16 back on Mar 07. After this action, Leonard Frank X now owns 54,284 shares of NovoCure Limited, valued at $625,205 using the latest closing price.

GROENHUYSEN WILHELMUS CM, the Chief Operating Officer of NovoCure Limited, sale 25,635 shares at $76.16 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that GROENHUYSEN WILHELMUS CM is holding 209,753 shares at $1,952,346 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVCR

Equity return is now at value -32.00, with -12.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, NovoCure Limited (NVCR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.