NiSource Inc. (NI): A Technical Analysis

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.47. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NiSource Inc. (NI) is $31.22, which is $4.21 above the current market price. The public float for NI is 404.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NI on June 13, 2023 was 3.90M shares.

NI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) has increased by 0.11 when compared to last closing price of 27.09.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NI’s Market Performance

NiSource Inc. (NI) has seen a 1.31% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.69% decline in the past month and a -0.77% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.72% for NI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.39% for NI’s stock, with a -0.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $31 based on the research report published on June 06th of the current year 2023.

NI Trading at -2.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares sank -4.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NI rose by +1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.16. In addition, NiSource Inc. saw -1.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NI starting from Cuccia Kimberly S, who sale 11,157 shares at the price of $28.54 back on May 08. After this action, Cuccia Kimberly S now owns 20,329 shares of NiSource Inc., valued at $318,421 using the latest closing price.

Berman Melanie B., the SVP & CHRO of NiSource Inc., sale 4,824 shares at $27.89 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Berman Melanie B. is holding 13,933 shares at $134,556 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.85 for the present operating margin

+49.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for NiSource Inc. stands at +13.74. The total capital return value is set at 6.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.83. Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on NiSource Inc. (NI), the company’s capital structure generated 149.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.98. Total debt to assets is 40.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

To put it simply, NiSource Inc. (NI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.