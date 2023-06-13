NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) has surged by 8.22 when compared to previous closing price of 8.21, but the company has seen a 7.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 16 hours ago that Oil-Field-Services Companies Hold Merger Talks

Is It Worth Investing in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) Right Now?

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.57x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.10.

The public float for NEX is 218.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.12% of that float. On June 13, 2023, the average trading volume of NEX was 4.11M shares.

NEX’s Market Performance

NEX stock saw an increase of 7.05% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 18.31% and a quarterly increase of 5.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.26% for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.84% for NEX stock, with a simple moving average of -0.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NEX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for NEX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $8.50 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2023.

NEX Trading at 9.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares surge +18.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEX rose by +8.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.16. In addition, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. saw -3.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEX starting from Iluyomade Oladipo, who sale 12,833 shares at the price of $10.68 back on Mar 06. After this action, Iluyomade Oladipo now owns 11,547 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., valued at $137,114 using the latest closing price.

STEWART JAMES CARL, the Director of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., sale 272,716 shares at $9.93 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that STEWART JAMES CARL is holding 1,890,788 shares at $2,708,070 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEX

Equity return is now at value 70.40, with 31.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.