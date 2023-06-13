NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.96 compared to its previous closing price of 6.14. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/15/21 that 5 takeaways from the COP26 climate summit investors need to know

Is It Worth Investing in NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.98.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) is $8.83, which is $2.53 above the current market price. The public float for NEXT is 135.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.72% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NEXT on June 13, 2023 was 866.64K shares.

NEXT’s Market Performance

NEXT’s stock has seen a -1.76% decrease for the week, with a -6.68% drop in the past month and a 0.72% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.53% for NextDecade Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.63% for NEXT’s stock, with a -5.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEXT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for NEXT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NEXT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $6 based on the research report published on July 28th of the previous year 2022.

NEXT Trading at -1.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.52%, as shares sank -7.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEXT fell by -1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.84. In addition, NextDecade Corporation saw 13.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NEXT

Equity return is now at value -196.70, with -33.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.