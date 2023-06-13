New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX: GBR)’s stock price has soared by 11.82 in relation to previous closing price of 1.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 14.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX: GBR) Right Now?

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX: GBR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GBR is 0.70.

The public float for GBR is 3.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GBR on June 13, 2023 was 22.73K shares.

GBR’s Market Performance

GBR’s stock has seen a 14.95% increase for the week, with a 19.42% rise in the past month and a 12.84% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.17% for New Concept Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.00% for GBR’s stock, with a 1.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GBR Trading at 16.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.32%, as shares surge +18.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBR rose by +14.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0345. In addition, New Concept Energy Inc. saw 12.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-76.42 for the present operating margin

+73.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Concept Energy Inc. stands at +85.38. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 4.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 63.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.