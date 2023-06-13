Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NRDY is $5.14, which is $1.26 above the current price. The public float for NRDY is 71.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NRDY on June 13, 2023 was 824.98K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

NRDY) stock’s latest price update

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.34 in comparison to its previous close of 3.16, however, the company has experienced a 27.95% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NRDY’s Market Performance

Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) has seen a 27.95% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.72% gain in the past month and a 4.72% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.52% for NRDY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.80% for NRDY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 24.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRDY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRDY stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for NRDY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NRDY in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $3 based on the research report published on May 17th of the previous year 2022.

NRDY Trading at 2.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRDY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.18%, as shares surge +0.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRDY rose by +26.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.01. In addition, Nerdy Inc. saw 56.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRDY starting from Cohn Charles K., who purchase 24,000 shares at the price of $3.14 back on Jun 12. After this action, Cohn Charles K. now owns 10,581,859 shares of Nerdy Inc., valued at $75,360 using the latest closing price.

Cohn Charles K., the Chief Executive Officer of Nerdy Inc., purchase 23,100 shares at $3.10 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Cohn Charles K. is holding 10,557,859 shares at $71,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRDY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-55.54 for the present operating margin

+68.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nerdy Inc. stands at -21.76. The total capital return value is set at -99.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -71.19. Equity return is now at value -79.10, with -26.90 for asset returns.

Based on Nerdy Inc. (NRDY), the company’s capital structure generated 7.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.74. Total debt to assets is 2.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.23 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.