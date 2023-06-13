Navigating the Volatility of Cepton Inc.’s (CPTN) Stock

In the past week, CPTN stock has gone up by 23.00%, with a monthly gain of 29.24% and a quarterly surge of 3.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.20% for Cepton Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.01% for CPTN’s stock, with a -55.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cepton Inc. (CPTN) is $2.35, which is $1.82 above the current market price. The public float for CPTN is 57.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CPTN on June 13, 2023 was 724.45K shares.

CPTN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) has increased by 16.15 when compared to last closing price of 0.46.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 23.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CPTN Trading at 30.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.55%, as shares surge +34.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPTN rose by +23.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4144. In addition, Cepton Inc. saw -58.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPTN starting from Pei Jun, who sale 500,000 shares at the price of $0.54 back on Mar 16. After this action, Pei Jun now owns 27,454,268 shares of Cepton Inc., valued at $270,000 using the latest closing price.

McCord Mark, the Chief Technology Officer of Cepton Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $1.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that McCord Mark is holding 10,389,248 shares at $10,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-792.46 for the present operating margin

+2.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cepton Inc. stands at +126.31. Equity return is now at value -616.10, with -79.70 for asset returns.

Based on Cepton Inc. (CPTN), the company’s capital structure generated 2,620.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cepton Inc. (CPTN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.