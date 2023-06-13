Navigating the Volatility of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s (BXMT) Stock

The stock of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) has gone up by 3.96% for the week, with a 12.23% rise in the past month and a 3.84% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.07% for BXMT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.13% for BXMT stock, with a simple moving average of -12.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) is above average at 13.55x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.38.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) is $19.36, which is $0.05 above the current market price. The public float for BXMT is 168.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.53% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BXMT on June 13, 2023 was 3.22M shares.

BXMT stock's latest price update

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT)'s stock price has declined in relation to previous closing price of 19.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.96% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 09/12/22 that KKR and Blackstone REITs to Benefit From the Credit Slowdown, Analyst Says

Analysts’ Opinion of BXMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXMT stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for BXMT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BXMT in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $19 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

BXMT Trading at 8.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares surge +13.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXMT rose by +3.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.44. In addition, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. saw -8.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXMT starting from Keenan Katharine A, who sale 2,275 shares at the price of $19.79 back on Jun 09. After this action, Keenan Katharine A now owns 155,993 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc., valued at $45,011 using the latest closing price.

Marone Anthony F. JR, the Chief Financial Officer of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc., sale 485 shares at $19.76 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Marone Anthony F. JR is holding 51,887 shares at $9,585 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+73.16 for the present operating margin

+91.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. stands at +18.85. The total capital return value is set at 4.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.10. Equity return is now at value 5.80, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT), the company’s capital structure generated 451.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.85. Total debt to assets is 80.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 421.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.