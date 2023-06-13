Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) is 10.41x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MUFG is 0.70.

The public float for MUFG is 12.02B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.07% of that float. On June 13, 2023, MUFG’s average trading volume was 4.90M shares.

MUFG) stock’s latest price update

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG)’s stock price has plunge by -0.72relation to previous closing price of 6.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.43% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MUFG’s Market Performance

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) has seen a -0.43% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 7.00% gain in the past month and a 5.68% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.43% for MUFG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.84% for MUFG stock, with a simple moving average of 13.85% for the last 200 days.

MUFG Trading at 5.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MUFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.90%, as shares surge +7.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MUFG fell by -0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.78. In addition, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. saw 3.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MUFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.58 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stands at +13.41. Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.