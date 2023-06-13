MetLife Inc. (MET) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 29.50x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.07.

The public float for MET is 659.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.60% of that float. On June 13, 2023, the average trading volume of MET was 6.31M shares.

MET) stock’s latest price update

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET)’s stock price has plunge by 0.26relation to previous closing price of 53.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.58% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/06/22 that MetLife Stock Is Up 20% This Year—and Could Gain More

MET’s Market Performance

MetLife Inc. (MET) has seen a 2.58% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.43% gain in the past month and a -8.40% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.74% for MET. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.16% for MET’s stock, with a -17.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MET stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MET by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MET in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $78 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

MET Trading at -3.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares surge +7.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MET rose by +2.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.04. In addition, MetLife Inc. saw -25.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MET starting from PAPPAS BILL, who sale 2,857 shares at the price of $70.96 back on Mar 02. After this action, PAPPAS BILL now owns 48,915 shares of MetLife Inc., valued at $202,733 using the latest closing price.

PAPPAS BILL, the EVP, Global Tech. & Ops. of MetLife Inc., sale 11,345 shares at $71.96 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that PAPPAS BILL is holding 46,231 shares at $816,386 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MET

Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, MetLife Inc. (MET) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.