MannKind Corporation (MNKD) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for MNKD is also noteworthy at 1.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MNKD is $6.67, which is $2.26 above than the current price. The public float for MNKD is 246.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.96% of that float. The average trading volume of MNKD on June 13, 2023 was 3.18M shares.

MNKD) stock’s latest price update

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.73 in relation to its previous close of 4.03. However, the company has experienced a -4.17% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MNKD’s Market Performance

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) has seen a -4.17% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.36% decline in the past month and a -6.55% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.48% for MNKD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.11% for MNKD’s stock, with a -3.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNKD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNKD stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for MNKD by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for MNKD in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $5 based on the research report published on May 14th of the previous year 2021.

MNKD Trading at -1.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares sank -2.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNKD fell by -4.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.45. In addition, MannKind Corporation saw -21.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNKD starting from Castagna Michael, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $4.53 back on Jun 01. After this action, Castagna Michael now owns 2,516,735 shares of MannKind Corporation, valued at $45,302 using the latest closing price.

Castagna Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of MannKind Corporation, sale 75,000 shares at $4.50 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Castagna Michael is holding 2,526,735 shares at $337,335 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNKD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-69.08 for the present operating margin

+42.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for MannKind Corporation stands at -87.60. The total capital return value is set at -43.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.54. Equity return is now at value 28.70, with -24.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.49.

Conclusion

In summary, MannKind Corporation (MNKD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.