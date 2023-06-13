Manchester United plc (MANU) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.66.

The average price predicted for Manchester United plc (MANU) by analysts is $19.79, which is $5.51 above the current market price. The public float for MANU is 51.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.00% of that float. On June 13, 2023, the average trading volume of MANU was 1.79M shares.

MANU) stock’s latest price update

Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU)’s stock price has plunge by 10.46relation to previous closing price of 20.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 20.78% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/09/22 that Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly set to join Saudi club Al-Nassr for history-making $210 million per season

MANU’s Market Performance

Manchester United plc (MANU) has seen a 20.78% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 22.64% gain in the past month and a 8.04% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.41% for MANU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.08% for MANU’s stock, with a 17.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MANU Trading at 11.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MANU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.77%, as shares surge +16.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MANU rose by +19.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.15. In addition, Manchester United plc saw -4.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MANU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.45 for the present operating margin

-14.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Manchester United plc stands at -19.81. The total capital return value is set at -11.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.82. Equity return is now at value -86.40, with -8.70 for asset returns.

Based on Manchester United plc (MANU), the company’s capital structure generated 497.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.27. Total debt to assets is 49.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 418.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, Manchester United plc (MANU) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.