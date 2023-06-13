Livent Corporation (LTHM) Stock Faces 3.36% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Livent Corporation (LTHM) has gone up by 5.22% for the week, with a 5.10% rise in the past month and a 26.76% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.36% for LTHM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.97% for LTHM’s stock, with a 4.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) is above average at 16.10x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.82.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Livent Corporation (LTHM) is $32.39, which is $6.04 above the current market price. The public float for LTHM is 178.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LTHM on June 13, 2023 was 3.27M shares.

LTHM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) has surged by 2.72 when compared to previous closing price of 26.10, but the company has seen a 5.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/10/23 that Livent, Allkem to Create $10.6 Billion Lithium Producer

Analysts’ Opinion of LTHM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTHM stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for LTHM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LTHM in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $30 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2023.

LTHM Trading at 15.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares surge +5.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTHM rose by +5.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.90. In addition, Livent Corporation saw 34.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTHM starting from Antoniazzi Gilberto, who sale 3,635 shares at the price of $32.54 back on Sep 19. After this action, Antoniazzi Gilberto now owns 62,582 shares of Livent Corporation, valued at $118,272 using the latest closing price.

Graves Paul W, the President and CEO of Livent Corporation, sale 85,171 shares at $35.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Graves Paul W is holding 299,980 shares at $2,980,985 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTHM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.04 for the present operating margin

+51.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Livent Corporation stands at +33.63. The total capital return value is set at 26.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.03. Equity return is now at value 23.80, with 16.80 for asset returns.

Based on Livent Corporation (LTHM), the company’s capital structure generated 17.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.62. Total debt to assets is 11.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Livent Corporation (LTHM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.