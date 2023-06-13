Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, LAC stock has gone down by -2.25%, with a monthly decline of -2.39% and a quarterly plunge of -1.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.56% for Lithium Americas Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.11% for LAC stock, with a simple moving average of -10.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LAC is 1.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LAC is $36.38, which is $14.63 above the current price. The public float for LAC is 112.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LAC on June 13, 2023 was 1.70M shares.

The stock of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) has increased by 1.11 when compared to last closing price of 20.67. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.25% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAC stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for LAC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LAC in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $35 based on the research report published on November 16th of the previous year 2022.

LAC Trading at 1.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares sank -3.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAC fell by -1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.53. In addition, Lithium Americas Corp. saw 10.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LAC

Equity return is now at value -6.30, with -4.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.