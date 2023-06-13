LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.68 in comparison to its previous close of 12.24, however, the company has experienced a 11.79% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) is $11.94, which is -$1.49 below the current market price. The public float for LZ is 142.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.15% of that float. On June 13, 2023, LZ’s average trading volume was 1.10M shares.

LZ’s Market Performance

LZ stock saw an increase of 11.79% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 28.59% and a quarterly increase of 53.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.77% for LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.62% for LZ’s stock, with a simple moving average of 44.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LZ stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for LZ by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for LZ in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $12 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

LZ Trading at 31.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.52%, as shares surge +27.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LZ rose by +11.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.44. In addition, LegalZoom.com Inc. saw 70.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LZ starting from Wernikoff Daniel A, who sale 39,558 shares at the price of $8.62 back on Mar 06. After this action, Wernikoff Daniel A now owns 364,623 shares of LegalZoom.com Inc., valued at $340,871 using the latest closing price.

Watson Noel Bertram, the Chief Financial Officer of LegalZoom.com Inc., sale 38,893 shares at $8.42 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Watson Noel Bertram is holding 516,973 shares at $327,362 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.39 for the present operating margin

+63.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for LegalZoom.com Inc. stands at -7.86. The total capital return value is set at -22.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.93. Equity return is now at value -13.40, with -4.90 for asset returns.

Based on LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ), the company’s capital structure generated 7.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.38. Total debt to assets is 2.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 50.46 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.