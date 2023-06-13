Latch Inc. (LTCH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Latch Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.75 compared to its previous closing price of 1.29. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Latch Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LTCH is $2.50, which is $4.31 above the current market price. The public float for LTCH is 128.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.50% of that float. The average trading volume for LTCH on June 13, 2023 was 557.64K shares.

LTCH’s Market Performance

LTCH stock saw an increase of -10.53% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 59.90% and a quarterly increase of 95.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.64% for Latch Inc. (LTCH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.24% for LTCH’s stock, with a 33.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTCH stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for LTCH by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for LTCH in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $1.15 based on the research report published on July 25th of the previous year 2022.

LTCH Trading at 40.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.40%, as shares surge +56.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTCH fell by -10.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0631. In addition, Latch Inc. saw 67.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LTCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-326.49 for the present operating margin

-14.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Latch Inc. stands at -402.13. The total capital return value is set at -41.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.81.

Based on Latch Inc. (LTCH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Latch Inc. (LTCH) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.