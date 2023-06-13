Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KPTI is 0.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KPTI is $7.20, which is $5.32 above the current price. The public float for KPTI is 74.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 22.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KPTI on June 13, 2023 was 2.62M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

KPTI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) has decreased by -4.07 when compared to last closing price of 2.21.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KPTI’s Market Performance

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) has experienced a -7.83% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -20.00% drop in the past month, and a -38.90% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.92% for KPTI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.81% for KPTI’s stock, with a -45.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KPTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KPTI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for KPTI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KPTI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $8 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

KPTI Trading at -32.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KPTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.85%, as shares sank -14.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KPTI fell by -7.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.36. In addition, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. saw -37.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KPTI starting from Cheng Sohanya Roshan, who sale 1,839 shares at the price of $2.35 back on Jun 08. After this action, Cheng Sohanya Roshan now owns 211,501 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., valued at $4,322 using the latest closing price.

Paulson Richard A., the President and CEO of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., sale 3,536 shares at $2.24 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Paulson Richard A. is holding 809,278 shares at $7,922 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KPTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-90.53 for the present operating margin

+96.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stands at -105.23. The total capital return value is set at -108.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -128.07. Equity return is now at value 198.50, with -53.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.