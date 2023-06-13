Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) has gone up by 9.40% for the week, with a 3.23% rise in the past month and a 28.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.34% for IVDA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.05% for IVDA’s stock, with a 28.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: IVDA) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -3.00. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) is $3.00, which is $1.72 above the current market price. The public float for IVDA is 12.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IVDA on June 13, 2023 was 214.53K shares.

IVDA) stock’s latest price update

Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: IVDA)’s stock price has soared by 10.82 in relation to previous closing price of 1.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IVDA Trading at -0.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IVDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.01%, as shares surge +5.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IVDA rose by +9.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2215. In addition, Iveda Solutions Inc. saw 130.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IVDA starting from Farnsworth Joe, who purchase 4,200 shares at the price of $0.59 back on Dec 22. After this action, Farnsworth Joe now owns 700,342 shares of Iveda Solutions Inc., valued at $2,499 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IVDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-74.51 for the present operating margin

+21.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Iveda Solutions Inc. stands at -74.87. Equity return is now at value -44.70, with -32.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.55.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.