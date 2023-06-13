iPower Inc. (IPW) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ: IPW) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 30.95 compared to its previous closing price of 0.84. However, the company has seen a gain of 31.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in iPower Inc. (NASDAQ: IPW) Right Now?

The public float for IPW is 13.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.80% of that float. The average trading volume of IPW on June 13, 2023 was 10.44K shares.

IPW’s Market Performance

The stock of iPower Inc. (IPW) has seen a 31.74% increase in the past week, with a 86.47% rise in the past month, and a 55.68% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.05% for IPW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 67.16% for IPW’s stock, with a 63.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IPW Trading at 82.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.41%, as shares surge +77.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +103.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPW rose by +31.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6821. In addition, iPower Inc. saw 175.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPW starting from Vassily Kevin, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.68 back on Jun 02. After this action, Vassily Kevin now owns 22,000 shares of iPower Inc., valued at $3,400 using the latest closing price.

TAN CHENLONG, the Chief Executive Officer of iPower Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $0.68 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that TAN CHENLONG is holding 8,043,334 shares at $6,790 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPW

Equity return is now at value -37.80, with -15.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, iPower Inc. (IPW) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.