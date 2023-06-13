Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is 42.15x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ICE is 0.94. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) is $129.82, which is $20.81 above the current market price. The public float for ICE is 550.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.72% of that float. On June 13, 2023, ICE’s average trading volume was 2.55M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ICE) stock’s latest price update

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE)’s stock price has dropped by -1.33 in relation to previous closing price of 109.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/09/23 that FTC Seeks to Block Intercontinental Exchange’s $11.7 Billion Black Knight Deal

ICE’s Market Performance

ICE’s stock has risen by 0.17% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.27% and a quarterly rise of 11.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.51% for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.61% for ICE’s stock, with a 5.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ICE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ICE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $132 based on the research report published on November 17th of the previous year 2022.

ICE Trading at 1.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares sank -0.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICE rose by +0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.84. In addition, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. saw 5.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICE starting from Jackson Benjamin, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $108.50 back on Jun 06. After this action, Jackson Benjamin now owns 125,526 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc., valued at $217,000 using the latest closing price.

Edmonds Christopher Scott, the Chief Development Officer of Intercontinental Exchange Inc., sale 4,223 shares at $108.14 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Edmonds Christopher Scott is holding 17,179 shares at $456,686 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.10 for the present operating margin

+68.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stands at +15.76. The total capital return value is set at 9.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.78. Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE), the company’s capital structure generated 81.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.82. Total debt to assets is 9.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.