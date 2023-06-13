Interactive Strength Inc.’s (TRNR) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The volatility ratio for the week is 15.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.59% for Interactive Strength Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.29% for TRNR’s stock, with a -12.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNR) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Interactive Strength Inc. (TRNR) by analysts is $12.00, The public float for TRNR is 12.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.24% of that float. On June 13, 2023, the average trading volume of TRNR was 166.93K shares.

TRNR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNR) has dropped by -12.07 compared to previous close of 5.22. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TRNR Trading at -12.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.07%, as shares surge +27.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRNR fell by -6.33%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.28. In addition, Interactive Strength Inc. saw -30.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRNR starting from Wickens Bradley James, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $5.22 back on Jun 01. After this action, Wickens Bradley James now owns 1,704,891 shares of Interactive Strength Inc., valued at $26,080 using the latest closing price.

Wickens Bradley James, the 10% Owner of Interactive Strength Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $5.71 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Wickens Bradley James is holding 1,699,891 shares at $114,216 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7980.18 for the present operating margin

-1302.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Interactive Strength Inc. stands at -8549.93.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

To sum up, Interactive Strength Inc. (TRNR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.