Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (INBS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) has jumped by 10.78 compared to previous close of 3.06. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for INBS is $13.05, which is $9.66 above the current market price. The public float for INBS is 0.74M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.63% of that float. The average trading volume for INBS on June 13, 2023 was 110.15K shares.

INBS’s Market Performance

INBS stock saw an increase of 9.93% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 14.92% and a quarterly increase of 19.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.10% for Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (INBS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.22% for INBS’s stock, with a -51.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INBS Trading at 18.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.34%, as shares surge +21.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INBS rose by +9.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.92. In addition, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. saw -15.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INBS

The total capital return value is set at -81.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -76.61. Equity return is now at value -142.40, with -78.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (INBS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

