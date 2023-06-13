Inpixon (INPX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.94 compared to its previous closing price of 0.20. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.61.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Inpixon (INPX) is $586488.00, The public float for INPX is 6.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.87% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of INPX on June 13, 2023 was 6.38M shares.

INPX’s Market Performance

INPX’s stock has seen a -5.13% decrease for the week, with a -1.00% drop in the past month and a -71.95% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.85% for Inpixon The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.92% for INPX’s stock, with a -92.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INPX Trading at -40.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.08%, as shares sank -22.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INPX fell by -4.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2099. In addition, Inpixon saw -88.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-226.98 for the present operating margin

+43.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inpixon stands at -326.47. Equity return is now at value -250.90, with -100.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Inpixon (INPX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.