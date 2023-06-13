Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, ILPT stock has gone up by 9.49%, with a monthly gain of 16.03% and a quarterly plunge of -37.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.44% for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.81% for ILPT’s stock, with a -45.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.10. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) is $6.00, which is $3.87 above the current market price. The public float for ILPT is 64.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ILPT on June 13, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

ILPT) stock’s latest price update

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT)’s stock price has increased by 12.37 compared to its previous closing price of 1.90. However, the company has seen a 9.49% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ILPT Trading at 2.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ILPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.27%, as shares surge +14.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ILPT rose by +6.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8565. In addition, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust saw -34.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ILPT starting from JONES LISA HARRIS, who sale 19,659 shares at the price of $2.00 back on May 04. After this action, JONES LISA HARRIS now owns 0 shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, valued at $39,332 using the latest closing price.

Morea Joseph, the Director of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, sale 17,500 shares at $2.07 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Morea Joseph is holding 0 shares at $36,293 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ILPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.06 for the present operating margin

+45.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stands at -58.44. The total capital return value is set at 3.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.73. Equity return is now at value -30.50, with -4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT), the company’s capital structure generated 540.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.38. Total debt to assets is 75.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 537.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.