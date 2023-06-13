indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.84. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) is $15.67, which is $5.38 above the current market price. The public float for INDI is 80.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INDI on June 13, 2023 was 1.97M shares.

INDI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) has surged by 1.88 when compared to previous closing price of 10.10, but the company has seen a 9.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

INDI’s Market Performance

INDI’s stock has risen by 9.47% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 27.99% and a quarterly drop of -2.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.94% for indie Semiconductor Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.32% for INDI’s stock, with a 23.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INDI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INDI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for INDI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INDI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $13 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2023.

INDI Trading at 15.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares surge +22.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INDI rose by +9.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.34. In addition, indie Semiconductor Inc. saw 76.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INDI starting from schiller Thomas, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $9.41 back on Jun 01. After this action, schiller Thomas now owns 1,221,280 shares of indie Semiconductor Inc., valued at $282,300 using the latest closing price.

Aoki Ichiro, the President of indie Semiconductor Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $9.00 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Aoki Ichiro is holding 6,341 shares at $900,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-107.52 for the present operating margin

+45.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for indie Semiconductor Inc. stands at -39.17. The total capital return value is set at -29.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.39. Equity return is now at value -39.20, with -22.40 for asset returns.

Based on indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI), the company’s capital structure generated 59.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.18. Total debt to assets is 30.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.85.

Conclusion

To put it simply, indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.