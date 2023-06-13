ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) Stock Observes -29.13% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, IBRX stock has gone up by 2.51%, with a monthly gain of 2.51% and a quarterly surge of 89.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.48% for ImmunityBio Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.78% for IBRX’s stock, with a -29.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IBRX is 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IBRX is $4.50, which is $1.64 above the current price. The public float for IBRX is 108.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IBRX on June 13, 2023 was 5.89M shares.

IBRX) stock’s latest price update

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.70 in relation to its previous close of 2.84. However, the company has experienced a 2.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IBRX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for IBRX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IBRX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $4 based on the research report published on May 12th of the current year 2023.

IBRX Trading at 2.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.73%, as shares surge +25.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBRX rose by +2.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.87. In addition, ImmunityBio Inc. saw -43.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IBRX starting from BLASZYK MICHAEL D, who purchase 71,915 shares at the price of $2.75 back on Jun 05. After this action, BLASZYK MICHAEL D now owns 71,915 shares of ImmunityBio Inc., valued at $198,023 using the latest closing price.

Brennan John Owen, the Director of ImmunityBio Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $2.83 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Brennan John Owen is holding 25,000 shares at $70,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IBRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-146090.42 for the present operating margin

-9980.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for ImmunityBio Inc. stands at -173569.58. Equity return is now at value 94.40, with -125.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3,167.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.