HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) has plunged by -11.84 when compared to previous closing price of 1.01, but the company has seen a -23.24% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for HOOK is also noteworthy at 0.80.

The average price estimated by analysts for HOOK is $4.47, which is $3.58 above than the current price. The public float for HOOK is 73.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.09% of that float. The average trading volume of HOOK on June 13, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

HOOK’s Market Performance

The stock of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) has seen a -23.24% decrease in the past week, with a -52.64% drop in the past month, and a 17.76% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.14% for HOOK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -34.34% for HOOK’s stock, with a -18.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOOK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOOK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HOOK by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for HOOK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $0.50 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2022.

HOOK Trading at -22.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.84%, as shares sank -54.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOOK fell by -23.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3030. In addition, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. saw 9.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HOOK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-513.40 for the present operating margin

+74.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. stands at -455.58. The total capital return value is set at -69.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.44. Equity return is now at value -61.80, with -40.50 for asset returns.

Based on HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK), the company’s capital structure generated 6.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.96. Total debt to assets is 3.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.

Conclusion

In summary, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.