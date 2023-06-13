Heliogen Inc.’s (HLGN) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) has gone down by -18.07% for the week, with a -31.25% drop in the past month and a -9.13% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.09% for HLGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.30% for HLGN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -77.59% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) is $1.30, The public float for HLGN is 157.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HLGN on June 13, 2023 was 2.01M shares.

The stock price of Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) has dropped by -13.08 compared to previous close of 0.23. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -18.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLGN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HLGN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HLGN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3.75 based on the research report published on January 25th of the previous year 2022.

HLGN Trading at -25.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.01%, as shares sank -31.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLGN fell by -18.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2529. In addition, Heliogen Inc. saw -71.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLGN starting from Nant Capital, LLC, who purchase 768,835 shares at the price of $0.23 back on Jun 09. After this action, Nant Capital, LLC now owns 30,135,211 shares of Heliogen Inc., valued at $176,755 using the latest closing price.

Nant Capital, LLC, the 10% Owner of Heliogen Inc., purchase 1,966,263 shares at $0.22 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Nant Capital, LLC is holding 29,366,376 shares at $430,218 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1114.76 for the present operating margin

-30.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Heliogen Inc. stands at -1032.65. Equity return is now at value -67.90, with -45.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.