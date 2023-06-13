Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) is $12.86, which is $7.83 above the current market price. The public float for GRCL is 51.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GRCL on June 13, 2023 was 136.61K shares.

GRCL) stock’s latest price update

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 18.50 compared to its previous closing price of 4.00. However, the company has seen a gain of 33.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GRCL’s Market Performance

GRCL’s stock has risen by 33.15% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 131.22% and a quarterly rise of 162.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.41% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.05% for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 66.92% for GRCL’s stock, with a 90.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRCL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for GRCL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GRCL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $7 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

GRCL Trading at 109.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.41%, as shares surge +132.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +157.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRCL rose by +33.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.97. In addition, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. saw 106.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRCL

The total capital return value is set at -34.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.87. Equity return is now at value -39.30, with -33.20 for asset returns.

Based on Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL), the company’s capital structure generated 13.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.74. Total debt to assets is 11.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.78.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.