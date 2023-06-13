GitLab Inc. (GTLB) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for GitLab Inc. (GTLB) by analysts is $53.27, which is $5.18 above the current market price. The public float for GTLB is 90.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.16% of that float. On June 13, 2023, the average trading volume of GTLB was 3.39M shares.

GTLB) stock’s latest price update

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB)’s stock price has plunge by 4.09relation to previous closing price of 47.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 38.73% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/06/23 that GitLab Stock Is Surging. It’s Another AI Play.

GTLB’s Market Performance

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) has seen a 38.73% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 69.23% gain in the past month and a 10.11% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.05% for GTLB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 36.11% for GTLB’s stock, with a 13.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTLB stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for GTLB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GTLB in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $30 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

GTLB Trading at 46.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.34%, as shares surge +70.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTLB rose by +38.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.10. In addition, GitLab Inc. saw 8.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTLB starting from McBride Michael Eugene, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $43.82 back on Jun 06. After this action, McBride Michael Eugene now owns 831,798 shares of GitLab Inc., valued at $525,856 using the latest closing price.

McBride Michael Eugene, the Chief Revenue Officer of GitLab Inc., sale 3,900 shares at $36.24 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that McBride Michael Eugene is holding 843,798 shares at $141,336 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.96 for the present operating margin

+87.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for GitLab Inc. stands at -40.61. Equity return is now at value -25.80, with -17.40 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.56.

Conclusion

To sum up, GitLab Inc. (GTLB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.