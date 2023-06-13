General Electric Company (GE) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) is above average at 15.53x. The 36-month beta value for GE is also noteworthy at 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GE is $109.35, which is $1.06 above than the current price. The public float for GE is 1.08B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.23% of that float. The average trading volume of GE on June 13, 2023 was 6.45M shares.

GE) stock’s latest price update

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE)’s stock price has plunge by -0.07relation to previous closing price of 106.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.05% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/07/23 that U.S. Nears Deal to Produce GE Jet-Fighter Engine in India

GE’s Market Performance

GE’s stock has risen by 2.05% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.75% and a quarterly rise of 19.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.07% for General Electric Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.76% for GE stock, with a simple moving average of 38.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GE stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for GE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GE in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $113 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2023.

GE Trading at 6.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +7.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GE rose by +2.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +78.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.75. In addition, General Electric Company saw 62.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GE starting from Holston Michael J, who sale 58,292 shares at the price of $104.68 back on May 22. After this action, Holston Michael J now owns 70,537 shares of General Electric Company, valued at $6,102,007 using the latest closing price.

Strazik Scott, the Senior Vice President of General Electric Company, sale 173,873 shares at $99.56 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Strazik Scott is holding 56,049 shares at $17,310,796 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.23 for the present operating margin

+27.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Electric Company stands at +1.13. The total capital return value is set at 5.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.23. Equity return is now at value 25.50, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on General Electric Company (GE), the company’s capital structure generated 95.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.86. Total debt to assets is 18.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

In summary, General Electric Company (GE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.