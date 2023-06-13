GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS)’s stock price has plunge by 7.69relation to previous closing price of 11.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 15.19% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GDS is 0.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for GDS is $144.50, which is $9.31 above the current price. The public float for GDS is 176.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GDS on June 13, 2023 was 1.26M shares.

GDS’s Market Performance

GDS’s stock has seen a 15.19% increase for the week, with a 17.08% rise in the past month and a -17.32% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.57% for GDS Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.56% for GDS’s stock, with a -27.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDS stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for GDS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GDS in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $13.60 based on the research report published on June 12th of the current year 2023.

GDS Trading at -5.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.85%, as shares surge +12.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDS rose by +15.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.76. In addition, GDS Holdings Limited saw -37.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.05 for the present operating margin

+18.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for GDS Holdings Limited stands at -15.64. The total capital return value is set at 0.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.44. Equity return is now at value -6.20, with -1.90 for asset returns.

Based on GDS Holdings Limited (GDS), the company’s capital structure generated 185.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.99. Total debt to assets is 59.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 166.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.