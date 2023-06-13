Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ: GTX) has surged by 3.88 when compared to previous closing price of 7.74, but the company has seen a -3.25% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ: GTX) Right Now?

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ: GTX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.34.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) is $15.00, which is $6.96 above the current market price. The public float for GTX is 64.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GTX on June 13, 2023 was 358.61K shares.

GTX’s Market Performance

GTX’s stock has seen a -3.25% decrease for the week, with a 0.75% rise in the past month and a 10.29% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.55% for Garrett Motion Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.26% for GTX stock, with a simple moving average of 7.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTX stocks, with BWS Financial repeating the rating for GTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GTX in the upcoming period, according to BWS Financial is $15 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the previous year 2021.

GTX Trading at -0.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares surge +0.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTX fell by -2.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.15. In addition, Garrett Motion Inc. saw 5.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTX starting from CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., who sale 1,086,472 shares at the price of $8.20 back on Jun 09. After this action, CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. now owns 8,785,154 shares of Garrett Motion Inc., valued at $8,909,505 using the latest closing price.

BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA, the 10% Owner of Garrett Motion Inc., sale 500,000 shares at $8.20 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA is holding 3,075,000 shares at $4,100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.07 for the present operating margin

+23.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Garrett Motion Inc. stands at +5.72. The total capital return value is set at 41.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.42. Equity return is now at value -36.30, with 1.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.