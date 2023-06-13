Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.61 in relation to its previous close of 16.17. However, the company has experienced a 1.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) is $17.80, which is $1.5 above the current market price. The public float for FRSH is 158.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.07% of that float. On June 13, 2023, FRSH’s average trading volume was 1.75M shares.

FRSH’s Market Performance

FRSH stock saw an increase of 1.86% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 16.52% and a quarterly increase of 13.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.42% for Freshworks Inc. (FRSH). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.18% for FRSH stock, with a simple moving average of 13.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRSH stocks, with FBN Securities repeating the rating for FRSH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FRSH in the upcoming period, according to FBN Securities is $20 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

FRSH Trading at 12.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +11.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRSH rose by +1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.41. In addition, Freshworks Inc. saw 11.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRSH starting from AUSTIN ROXANNE S, who sale 25,212 shares at the price of $15.76 back on Jun 09. After this action, AUSTIN ROXANNE S now owns 133,327 shares of Freshworks Inc., valued at $397,341 using the latest closing price.

NELSON ZACHARY, the Director of Freshworks Inc., sale 8,433 shares at $15.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that NELSON ZACHARY is holding 16,230 shares at $130,712 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.86 for the present operating margin

+80.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freshworks Inc. stands at -46.61. The total capital return value is set at -20.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.03. Equity return is now at value -21.30, with -16.40 for asset returns.

Based on Freshworks Inc. (FRSH), the company’s capital structure generated 3.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.22. Total debt to assets is 2.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.63.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.